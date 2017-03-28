Colchester Woman Charged In Fatal Crash

March 28, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Brianne Colonna, Colchester, fatal crash, Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Colchester woman has been arrested in connection with a crash on Route 1 in Waterford the day after Christmas, that claimed the life of a Waterford woman.

Police say Brianne Colonna, 27, turned herself in Monday night in connection with the crash that killed Stephanie Turowski, 24, of Waterford.

Colonna is charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, first-degree reckless driving, and failure to drive right in a construction zone, said police. The crash occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 26, near the intersection with Reynold Lane, said police.

Colonna posted $150,000 bond and is due in New London Superior Court April 5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia