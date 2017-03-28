Colchester Woman Charged In Fatal Crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Colchester woman has been arrested in connection with a crash on Route 1 in Waterford the day after Christmas, that claimed the life of a Waterford woman.
Police say Brianne Colonna, 27, turned herself in Monday night in connection with the crash that killed Stephanie Turowski, 24, of Waterford.
Colonna is charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, first-degree reckless driving, and failure to drive right in a construction zone, said police. The crash occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 26, near the intersection with Reynold Lane, said police.
Colonna posted $150,000 bond and is due in New London Superior Court April 5.