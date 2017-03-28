Best Upcoming Charity Events In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes Connecticut is a state that is known for having great wealth, but it is also home to a lot of charitable giving. Over the next several months there will be many opportunities for state residents to display their generosity while also having a fun time. Here are five of the best of such events, which support a variety of worthy causes.

Starry Night Gala

The Inn at Longshore

260 Compo Road S.

Westport, CT 06880

(203) 334-0640

www.thecarolinehouse.org Date: April 21, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. The Caroline House in Bridgeport has been helping local immigrant women and children for over 20 years. It offers women counseling, lessons in English proficiency, and training for the home and workplace, while their children receive preschool classes and tutoring. Its Starry Night benefit gala will be held at the Inn at Longshore in Westport on April 21. The event will be filled with live music, dancing, abundant food and drinks, and live and silent auctions. Admission prices start at $50.

Taylor Short Foundation Presents ALOHA!

Wallingford Elks Lodge

148 South Main St.

Wallingford, CT 06492

(203) 284-1810

www.facebook.com/Taylorshortfoundation Date: April 29, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Named in honor of a young woman who died of a drug overdose at age 20, the Taylor Short Foundation offers support and moral guidance to local teens, and awards a college scholarship to a Wallingford student each year. Funds for the scholarship are raised at its annual dinner and dance, which this year is embracing a Hawaiian theme. Put on your most colorful clothes and get ready for an evening of fun music, frozen drinks, and tropical treats. Tickets are $30.

The Mayor’s Charity Ball

West Hartford Town Hall Green

50 South Main St.

West Hartford, CT 06107

(877) 439-2929

www.themayorscharityball.org Date: May 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. Overseen by West Hartford mayor Scott Slifka, this annual charity ball is one of the best in central Connecticut. This year’s event will benefit the community theater Playhouse On Park and the non-profit organization The Town That Cares, which provides food, shelter and financial assistance to economically struggling families and individuals. The ball as always will be held on the West Hartford Town Hall green, with dinner served by Max Catering and live music from Locomotion. Individual tickets are $200 and large groups may purchase a table for $2000. Related: Top Summer Volunteer Opportunities For Families In Connecticut

Cruising For A Cause

Charter Oak Landing

50 Reserve Road

Hartford, CT 06114

(860) 913-2550

www.veloxrota.org Date: June 3, 2017 at 5 p.m. You can join the fight against MS in June with a scenic cruise down the Connecticut River. Cruising For a Cause is organized by Team Velox Rota, who host bicycle races and other charity events throughout the Northeast. The three-and-a-half hour cruise aboard the Lady Katherine features a buffet, DJ, and silent auction. Tickets start at $100 and the money raised will be donated to Hayley’s Hope and Michaela’s Miracle Multiple Sclerosis Memorial Fund and other MS organizations around the state.