Arrest Made In Wallingford Robbery

March 28, 2017 9:44 PM
(WALLINGFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – A Bristol man has been arrested in connection with  a  Saturday   morning robbery at  the Parkway Mobil gas station  and convenience store  on North Colony  Road in Wallingford.On Sunday North Haven Police  responded to a robbery at a gas station in their town .The suspect and  vehicle description were similar to those in the Wallingford  robbery

With the assistance of the North Haven Police Department, the suspect was identified as  32 year old Bradford John.

Tuesday with  the assistance of  the East Haven Police Department John was located  and was taken into custody  on the North Haven arrest warrant. Wallingford Detectives were then able to obtain  and arrest warrant for the robbery in their town.

John, who was also wanted for shoplifting in North Haven   was processed on those charges and then taken into custody by Wallingford Police. He has been charged with Robbery in the first degree and Larceny in the sixth degree.

John is being held on $50,000 bond  and is due in Meriden Superior Court Wednesday.

