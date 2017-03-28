Arrest Made In Wallingford Robbery

(WALLINGFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Bristol man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday morning robbery at the Parkway Mobil gas station and convenience store on North Colony Road in Wallingford.On Sunday North Haven Police responded to a robbery at a gas station in their town .The suspect and vehicle description were similar to those in the Wallingford robbery

With the assistance of the North Haven Police Department, the suspect was identified as 32 year old Bradford John.

Tuesday with the assistance of the East Haven Police Department John was located and was taken into custody on the North Haven arrest warrant. Wallingford Detectives were then able to obtain and arrest warrant for the robbery in their town.

John, who was also wanted for shoplifting in North Haven was processed on those charges and then taken into custody by Wallingford Police. He has been charged with Robbery in the first degree and Larceny in the sixth degree.

John is being held on $50,000 bond and is due in Meriden Superior Court Wednesday.