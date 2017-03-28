Advocates Want Appeal In Gun Case

March 28, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Newtown, Sandy Hook school shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gun control advocates are asking the Connecticut Supreme Court for permission to argue against a judge’s decision last year to dismiss a wrongful-death lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used in the 2012 Newtown school shooting.

They say the decision, which is being appealed, would set a bad precedent that could be used by gun makers to fight similar lawsuits.

Some of the Newtown victims’ families filed the suit and are appealing the decision to the state Supreme Court.

At issue are exceptions to a federal ban on most lawsuits against gun makers.

The judge rejected the families’ argument that the lawsuit against North Carolina-based Remington Arms is allowed under the exceptions.

Newtown shooter Adam Lanza used a Remington-made, AR-15-style rifle to kill 20 children and six educators.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

