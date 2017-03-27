Win Tickets To See HSO ‘The Planets: Different Worlds’

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘The Planets: Different Worlds’ is performing at Belding Theater at The Bushnell April 7th-April 9th, and we want you to see the show.

Vaughan Williams once described Holst’s The Planets as “the perfect equilibrium” of the mystic and the melodic sides of the composer’s nature. Inspired by the astrological character of each planet, this enduringly popular work also bears the richness and emotional warmth of humanity. Ingram Marshall’s Kingdom Come was written in the mid-1990s in memory of his brother-in-law, who was killed while working as a journalist in Bosnia. Taped components of the composition were collected years earlier, during services at a Croatian Catholic Church and a Serbian Orthodox Church. Bates’ Liquid Interface was inspired by his time living on Berlin’s enormous Lake Wannsee, and watching the metamorphosis of the water through the seasons. The result is a unique blend of acoustic orchestra with electronic sounds not to be missed.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk led by Carolyn Kuan one hour prior to curtain each day.

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org… but all this week you can win tickets with WTIC NewsTalk 1080!

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich every day this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

