This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, asks how does the GOP’s healthcare defeat impact the Trump economic agenda? Find out on an all new Jill On Money.
7:20- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, is on the air.
8:20- Ronald Bailey, science correspondent at Reason magazine and author of The End of Doom, says relax– Gutting the EPA won’t make your air dirtier and water more polluted. There have been diminishing returns to federal pollution regulation for a long time.
8:50- Matthew Hart, Town Manager of Mansfield joins Ray for this week’s Mayor Monday. Hart previews theTown Budget Presentation tonight from 5:30 to 7pm at the Town Hall Council Chambers. Plus, get a preview of the Mansfield Public Library Spring Book Sale April 1st, a preview of the town’s new updated website, and the drive in in town, including a Flea Market, Opening Weekend April 2 at 8am. Mayor Monday is brought to you by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.
