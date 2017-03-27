Group Seeks To Toughen Sex Trafficking Penalties

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — A group working to combat sex trafficking in Connecticut is focusing this year on legislation that would toughen penalties for the buyers.
A bill scheduled for a public hearing Monday before the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee would increase the penalty for patronizing a prostitute from a Class C to a Class B felony if the prostitute is not yet 18 or is considered a trafficking victim.
A class B felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. A Class C felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The Trafficking in Persons Council says it’s working to “place much-needed emphasis on demand” for sex.
The group also hopes to add more protections for victims. One bill would bar hotels from offering hourly rates to customers.
