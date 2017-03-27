Democrats Push Bill To Limit Outside Money For Campaigns

March 27, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: campaigns, connecticut general assembly, elections

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Democratic leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives say they’re optimistic a bill that attempts to reduce the amount of outside money spent on state elections will clear a key legislative hurdle.

The General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee was scheduled to vote Monday on a bill that would place an aggregate limit of $70,000 per calendar year on groups that make so-called independent expenditures. It requires more information to be disclosed publicly about who’s making the contributions.

The legislation would also bar any “foreign-influenced” entity from making such expenditures or contributing to a group that makes them.

While Connecticut has a strict public campaign financing system in place, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling has allowed outside groups to spend unlimited sums on campaign advertising independent of the candidate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia