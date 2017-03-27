Authorities Search For Missing Hiker In Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Authorities say they plan to continue searching for a missing hiker who was last seen near the Metacomet Trail in Plainville over the weekend.
Police and fire crews searched Sunday for 64-year-old Arthur Williams along the 62-mile-long trail that runs through central Connecticut.
Authorities also searched Rattlesnake Mountain in Farmington.
Police say the hiker was last seen in Plainville on Saturday night and is considered a missing person. Family members told police that Williams was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage jacket and a black backpack.
Police say the search will resume Monday morning if Williams has not been located. They don’t suspect foul play.
