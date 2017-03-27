Authorities Search For Missing Hiker In Plainville

March 27, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Arthur Williams, hiker, Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Authorities say they plan to continue searching for a missing hiker who was last seen near the Metacomet Trail in Plainville over the weekend.

Police and fire crews searched Sunday for 64-year-old Arthur Williams along the 62-mile-long trail that runs through central Connecticut.

Authorities also searched Rattlesnake Mountain in Farmington.

Police say the hiker was last seen in Plainville on Saturday night and is considered a missing person. Family members told police that Williams was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage jacket and a black backpack.

Police say the search will resume Monday morning if Williams has not been located. They don’t suspect foul play.

