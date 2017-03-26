Face Connecticut: Interview With Lt. Paul Vance

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Lieutenant Paul Vance may be retiring from the state police department, but he says he’s not going away.

Vance started as a state trooper in July 1974– serving in roles including resident trooper, canine handler and most recently traffic commander, but he’ll probably be best known for the 16 years he spent leading the agency’s Public Information Office. In that role, Vance has informed the public about countless weather events, petty criminals, and some of the most tragic events in recent memory, including the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings and the Cheshire home invasion murders.

Vance says while those situations may have been difficult for him, he always tried to keep in mind how they affected victims, their communities, and first responders.

“I’ve been at accident scenes where children can’t understand why their parents aren’t moving. Those are tragic– they’re terrible,” said Vance. “Those are things that, after they occur, you think ‘How can I make that better?'”

Vance also hinted at his next chapter. “I’m going to stay involved. You’ll certainly see me working in some capacity in public service here in Connecticut.”

His last day on the job is Friday.

Listen below: