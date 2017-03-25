State High Court To Hear Disease Case Arguments

March 25, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut Supreme Court, Hotchkiss School, tick-borne illness

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a case that resulted in a $41.5 million award to the family of a private boarding school student who contracted a tick-born disease during a school trip to China.

Arguments are scheduled for Monday.

A federal jury in Bridgeport issued the award in 2013 against the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury, saying it was negligent in failing to warn student Cara Munn about the risk of insect-borne illnesses in China and in failing to use protective measures.

She contracted encephalitis in 2007, leaving her brain damaged.  She’s unable to speak.

The school appealed to a federal appeals court, which asked the state Supreme Court to decide whether state policy requires schools to warn and protect against insect-borne diseases for trips abroad.

