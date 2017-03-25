Police: Drunk Man Shot, Arrested In Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Windsor man is under arrest, accused of firing off shots early Saturday morning in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood.
Police were called to Park and Hazel streets just before 4:30 a.m. Officers located Miguel Colon, 41, at Capitol Avenue and Orange Street, said police. Authorities say he was drunk, under the influence of PCP and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Colon was found with with an empty 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, police said. He was taken to Hartford Hospital.
Fifteen shell casings were found at the scene, along with multiple bullet holes in the front window of Rose’s Cafe at 1587 Park Street, said police.
Colon is under arrest on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and possessing over ten rounds in a magazine. Police say Colon is a convicted felon.