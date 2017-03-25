Hartford Police Make Arrest In Killing Of 15 Year Old

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police have made an arrest in the killing of a 15-year-old boy.
Keon Huff was gunned down on Garden Street on the night of March 17. Friday night, police say they arrested his alleged killer– identified only as an underage male city resident. The arrest came quickly after police obtained an arrest warrant, charging the suspect with murder, tampering with evidence, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
“This isn’t just one life lost; this is two lives lost, as we just put another juvenile behind bars” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley Saturday morning. “And my sense is that it will be for a long time.”
Huff’s alleged killer was being held on $2 million bond, pending arraignment Monday.