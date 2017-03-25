2 Arrested In Bristol Robbery

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two men are under arrest after Bristol police say the robbed a man Friday night in a city park.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home where the alleged victim had fled.

He told police he was assaulted and robbed by two men in Page Park earlier.

Police stopped a vehicle containing two suspects who were later identifed by the alleged victim, who said he was robbed of money and other possessions.

Now, under arrest are 18-year-old Jeffrey Bowman of Southington and 21-year-old Amarillys Nieves of Plantsville.

Bowman is being held on $50,000 bond, facing charges including robbery, larceny, assault, and breach of peach.

Nieves, the alleged accomplice, is charged with robbery, larceny and breach of peace and is being held on $25,000 bond.

The victim declined medical attention for facial injuries.