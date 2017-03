Alan Schissel is the CEO and founder of Integrated Security, whose newsletter regarding the recent threats to the Jewish community has recently been published by several CT newspapers. Jacquie Bainer is the Director of Communications for Integrated Security, a private detective and security agency, headquartered in Manhattan with local offices in CT.

Schissel and Bainer join Ray to discuss Tracking Via Technology and Protecting Houses of Worship and Schools. Hear more: