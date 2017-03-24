Police Pursuit Nets Two Arrests

(Plainfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two men are under arrest after State Police say they engaged troopers in a pursuit late Thursday night.

The incident occurred a little after 11:00 when troopers attempted a motor vehicle stop on Route 12 in Killingly, just north of the Plainfield line.

The vehicle with the suspects, 18-year-old Chad Barrett and 19-year-old Nathan Cordell, had engaged Plainfield officers until they broke off the pursuit.

Troopers say the vehicle, which they say was reported stolen, failed to stop for them at the Killingly line, proceeding into Brooklyn along Route 6.

When they attempted to box the car in, police say it swerved and hit several mailboxes, then hit the side of a State Police cruiser, which hit a tree head-on.

The suspect vehicle then hit a stonewall.

The trooper whose vehicle was hit was treated for minor injuries and released.

As for the suspects, the driver, Barrett, faces a litany of charges including reckless driving, engaging in pursuit and operating under the influence. He’s being held on $50,000 bond.

Cordell is charged with weapons possession in a vehicle, possession of alcohol by a minor, and interfering. His bond was set at $5,000.