Police Continue School Bus Crash Investigation

(Avon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A portion of Country Club Road in Avon will be closed for a period of time today as police continue to investigate a crash this week that took the life of a town school bus driver.
Police say Country Club Road from Stony Corners Road to Winding Lane, as well as Country Club at Tamara Circle will be shut down from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as the accident reconstruction team finishes its work.
Traffic will be detoured using Winding Lane and Stony Corners Road.
On Wednesday, a large tree limb hit the bus, causing the driver to lose control and crash.
The driver was killed; there were no students on board.