Nurse’s Aide Charged With Killing Disabled Uncle

March 24, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: bridgeport, Tynisha Hall

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut nurse’s aide is accused of killing her 61-year-old disabled uncle and then propping him up in a chair with a lit cigarette between his fingers.

The Connecticut Post reports that 35-year-old Tynisha Hall, of Bridgeport, was arraigned on a murder charge Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court. A judge set bail at $500,000.

Police say Hall bashed her uncle, Robert Jones, in the head at her home and left him there with the cigarette burning between his fingers. Authorities say medics were dispatched to the home Feb. 8 on a report of a man having a heart attack, but when they arrived they found that Jones had been dead for some time.

Hall’s lawyer says the allegations are “completely out of character” for her.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Check Your Bracket

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia