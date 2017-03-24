Judge Convicts Wallingford Man of Child Porn Charges

March 24, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: child pornography, child pornography case, Meriden, Wallingford

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Wallingford man has been convicted of having child pornography videos on his devices involving sexual assaults of children as young as 4 years old.

The Record-Journal reports that 54-year-old Stephen Hanisko was convicted on Thursday.

He remains free on $50,000 bond, but must surrender any firearms and his passport pending sentencing in May. He’s also barred from using a computer.

State troopers began investigating Hanisko in 2008. A special agent in Wyoming alerted them that an IP address registered to Hanisko was possibly downloading child porn.

Police searched his home and seized computers, discs and external hard drives. They weren’t examined for four years due to a backlog of cases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Check Your Bracket

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia