Trinity Surprises 3 Hartford Students with Scholarships

Hartford, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The surprise of a lifetime Thursday for a trio of high school seniors in Hartford.
Equipped with the Trinity College blue and gold Bantam mascot in attendance and the school’s drum band beat thumping in the background, Kiera Flynn, Giovanni Jones, and Tiana Starks walked onto stage at Global Communications Academy to the announcement from Trinity’s Head of Admissions that they had been accepted into their city’s school, and even better, earned a full academic scholarship.
The seniors thought they’d be speaking to elementary students at the school about college. When they found out the real surprise, they almost fainted and most cried. They were then joined by family members.
Trinity offered nearly a dozen Hartford kids with scholarships this year. The full ride, room and board, is valued annually at $68,000.