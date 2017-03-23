This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 23, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Carlos Reinoso Jr., Program Manager of Prevention Services and Partnerships for the Governor’s Prevention Partnership and the StopPotCT coalition, says Wednesday’s big legislative hearing on legalizing pot in Connecticut may have more to do with the state’s huge money problems than with the issues surrounding marijuana use.

7:50- Peter DeBiasi, President and CEO of the Access Community Action Agency, discusses Community Action Day at the LOB on Thursday, March 23rd. It will include a press conference from 11:00-11:30, and the main focus of the day is around President Trump’s proposal to eliminate core funding for Community Action Agencies.

8:20- Chris Hill, Host of the Motley Fool Money radio show is on the air. It’s been a rough going lately for lots of the big-name retailers like Sears, Macy’s, and JC Penney, as they’ve announced the closing (collectively) of hundreds of stores. But given the state of Sears’ balance sheet, Hill is honestly surprised they’ve held on as long as they have.

8:50- John Kotek, Vice President for Policy Development and Public Affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute, talks about the role of nuclear power in Connecticut and around the country, how the electricity marketplace works (and doesn’t), and why the industry is turning to the state legislatures to help preserve this slice of infrastructure.

