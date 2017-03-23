Student’s Deadly Fall Ruled An Accident

March 23, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Angry Bull Saloon, hartford, Taylor Lavoie

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a Central Connecticut State University student who fell from the roof of a Hartford bar earlier this month, an accident.

An autopsy finds that 18-year-old Taylor Lavoie of East Granby suffered blunt injuries to her head, torso, and extremities when she fell from the roof of the Angry Bull Saloon on Allyn Street March 3.

The bar has since voluntarily canceled its liquor permit, and will not re-open.

Hartford police continue to investigate the incident.

