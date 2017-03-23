Connecticut Sheds 1,600 Jobs In February

March 23, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Jobs, Unemployment

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut lost 1,600 jobs in February, as the state’s unemployment rate increased two tenths of a point to 4.7 percent, according to numbers released Thursday by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

“[S]ome of that loss may be attributable to very poor weather during the survey reference week,” said Andy Condon, Director of the Office of Research. “While the
unemployment rate moved up to 4.7 percent, labor force also grew, indicating potential workers seeing opportunity in a low unemployment rate environment.”

Meanwhile, the labor department says employment numbers for January were revised upward by 800 jobs to a net gain of 6,500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Check Your Bracket
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia