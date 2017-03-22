This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 22, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Dr. Howard Stoffer served in the Foreign Service of the United States from 1980 to 2005, retiring as a member of the Senior Foreign Service of the Department of State. He served for seven years as the Deputy Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate of the United Nations Security Council, and he joins Ray to discuss cyber security and North Korea. A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said. Dr. Stoffer weighs in on this story.

7:50- Woman of Innovation Bridget Oei ’18 (CLAS) from UConn joins Ray in studio. This environmental chemistry honors student from Hebron stays in step, whether designing a better pacemaker, volunteering as a medical aide in Peru, or winning Irish Dance championships. Hear her remarkable story.

8:20- Stephen Moore is an economic consultant with Freedom Works. Re: President Trump just released the much anticipated budget proposal, which has stirred huge reactions from both sides of the aisle… but is that the point? “This is a budget plan that will surgically remove trillions of dollars of wasteful spending from the obese $4 trillion federal fisc,” says Mr Moore.

8:50- David Lightman, National Political correspondent, shares the latest on the Gorsuch hearings.

