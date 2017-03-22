Breaking News: Shots Fired Outside UK Parliament. Read More

Teen Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Spilled Coffee-Related Stabbing

March 22, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: guilty plea, stabbing, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man during a fight outside a fast-food restaurant that may have been sparked by spilled coffee.

The Stanford Advocate reports that 17-year-old Marquest Hall entered his plea Tuesday in the March 2015 stabbing death of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles. Hall faces 20 years in prison at sentencing on May 18.

Hall was 15 at the time, but was charged as an adult and proceedings were held in open court.

Hall was originally charged with murder and faced up to 60 years behind bars if convicted at trial.

Prosecutors say the victim was coming out of a McDonald’s with a coffee when he inadvertently bumped into Hall and a friend, and may have spilled some on them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia