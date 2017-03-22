Breaking News: Shots Fired Outside UK Parliament. Read More

Police: Minor Crashes Car Into Utility Pole

March 22, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: East Haven, stolen vehicle crash

(East Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – East Haven police say a 14-year-old boy was apprehended early this morning after apparently running a stolen car into a utility pole.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle complaint on Thompson Avenue in town.

While en route, an officer noticed a vehicle stopped at a red light with its headlights off.

When the officer attempted to alert the driver, police say he took off at a high rate of speed down Main Street.

Police say by the time the officer caught up with the suspect vehicle, it had crashed into the pole near a restaurant, and encountered smoke and downed power lines.

The teenager exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators say charges are pending.

