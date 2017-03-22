Large Tree Limb Hits School Bus; Driver Killed

(CBS Connecticut) — A large tree branch hit a school bus in Avon this morning.

The driver was killed. He had finished his morning run, and he was the only person on the bus at the time.

The area around the windshield was smashed in, near where the driver would sit. Avon Police say after the bus was hit by the tree limb, the large yellow vehicle slammed into a utility pole.

The school system says no students were on board the bus at the time.

The incident took place on Country Club Road.

It was very windy in parts of town around the time of the accident. Police say the wind may have brought down the tree limb.

Electric service was shut off to the area so the driver could be taken out of the bus, and so the crash could be investigated.

About 400 homes and businesses lost power.

A detour was set up, and Country Club Road was expected to be shut down for much of the day.