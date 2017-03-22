Breaking News: Shots Fired Outside UK Parliament. Read More

Large Tree Limb Hits School Bus; Driver Killed

March 22, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Accident, Avon, School Bus, wind

(CBS Connecticut) — A large tree branch hit a school bus in Avon this morning.

The driver was killed.  He had finished his morning run, and he was the only person on the bus at the time.

The area around the windshield was smashed in, near where the driver would sit.  Avon Police say after the bus was hit by the tree limb, the large yellow vehicle slammed into a utility pole.

The school system says no students were on board the bus at the time.

The incident took place on Country Club Road.

It was very windy in parts of town around the time of the accident.  Police say the wind may have brought down the tree limb.

Electric service was shut off to the area so the driver could be taken out of the bus, and so the crash could be investigated.

About 400 homes and businesses lost power.

A detour was set up, and Country Club Road was expected to be shut down for much of the day.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
The Latest UConn News

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia