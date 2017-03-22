Drug Arrest In Putnam

Putnam, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) On 03/22/2017 at approximately 6:15 pm, members of the Troop D

– Quality of Life Task Force spotted a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu turn onto Laconia Avenue (Putnam

Projects) in the town of Putnam. QLTF Troopers observed Johnathan Putnam (w/m 12/07/1994)

driving the car and were aware that he held three active warrants for Failure to Appear. Troopers

stopped the vehicle and placed Putnam under arrest on the strength of the warrants. During the course

of the arrest, Putnam admitted that he had just purchased heroin in Hartford. Troopers located and

seized a clear knotted plastic baggie containing several grams of heroin. Putnam was transported to the

Troop D Danielson Barracks and charged with Possession of Heroin 21a-279(a), (2) counts of Failure to

Appear in the Second Degree 53a-173 and (1) count of Failure to Appear in the First Degree 53a-172.

Putnam was held on a combined bond of $75,645 dollar cash/ surety bond and is to appear at Danielson

Superior Court on 03/23/2017 for the above charges. Members of the Connecticut State Police are

committed to combating drug activity in the “Quiet Corner” and anyone with information regarding the

illegal sale of narcotics are encouraged to call the Troop D QLTF anonymous Tips Hotline at

860-779-4950 or message the QLTF Facebook page.