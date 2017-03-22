Breaking News: Shots Fired Outside UK Parliament. Read More

Connecticut Business Spotlight March 22, 2017: DSM Architect

March 22, 2017 9:35 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Joseph Merritt Company’s Construction Document Technologies support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Spotlight is DSM Architect.

Specializing in residential renovations, new housing and larger institutional buildings, the firm DSM Architect believes quality does not necessarily mean great expense; it is a function of good design and the time that takes. Located in Durham, DSM Architect makes better use of less.  203-640-7955 or DSMarchitect.com.

Brought to you by Joseph Merritt Company’s Construction Document Technologies.  Go to Merrittgraphics.com.

