West Hartford Road Rage Suspect Under Arrest

March 21, 2017 3:46 PM
(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford Police have made an arrest in a road rage incident from last week.

Under arrest is 23-year-old Mark Diaz of Hartford.

Officers say on March 15, Diaz became enraged after he was splashed with snow and slush by another vehicle on New Park Avenue in West Hartford.

Diaz, they say, got in his car and chased the complainant, ultimately blocking that driver’s path.

Investigators say Diaz took a crowbar to the person’s vehicle while yelling obscenities in the process, causing damage.

She was not injured.

Diaz now faces charges of criminal mischief, breach of peace, threatening, reckless endangerment, and driving under suspension.

He is free on bond and due in court March 30 in Hartford.

