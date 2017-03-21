This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 21, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Diana Urban is the House chair of the Committee on Children and is a member of the Regulations Review and Banks committees. She discusses HB 5569: An Act requiring mental health professionals to provide new patients with a psychotherapy information disclosure statement.

7:20- Chris Powell of the Journal Inquirer says magnet schools have helped put almost half of Hartford’s students into what are somewhat plausibly called integrated schools, if at a spectacular cost, estimated at $3 billion. But the state Supreme Court’s 1996 decision in the Hartford school integration case, Sheff v. O’Neill, is no less of a joke for this.

8:20- Jennifer DiCola Matos, Executive Director of the Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society is on the air. Noah Webster Would be Proud! Connecticut’s State Spelling Bee is coming to West Hartford on Saturday, March 25th.

8:50- Chris Edwards is the director of tax policy studies at the Cato Institute and editor of DownsizingGovernment.org. He is a top expert on federal and state tax and budget issues, and will talk about the hysterics over the new Trump budget, such as “it will starve grandma, and kill Big Bird.”

