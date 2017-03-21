SOUND OFF: What Obama’s Judges Got Wrong About The Travel Order

March 21, 2017 11:56 AM By Jim Vicevich

An action packed show! The Sound Off Sister talks with Jim about hearings this week in Washington.

Hans von Spakovsky is an authority on a wide range of issues—including civil rights, civil justice, the First Amendment, immigration, the rule of law and government reform—as a senior legal fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and manager of the think tank’s Election Law Reform Initiative. Together he and Jim talk about what 2 Obama Judges Got Wrong in Striking Down Travel Executive Order.

Then Col Ralph Peters, FOX News Military Strategist talks about military buildup, what shape it is in right now after the Obama administration.

More from Jim Vicevich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia