SOUND OFF: What Obama’s Judges Got Wrong About The Travel Order

An action packed show! The Sound Off Sister talks with Jim about hearings this week in Washington.
Hans von Spakovsky is an authority on a wide range of issues—including civil rights, civil justice, the First Amendment, immigration, the rule of law and government reform—as a senior legal fellow in The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies and manager of the think tank’s Election Law Reform Initiative. Together he and Jim talk about what 2 Obama Judges Got Wrong in Striking Down Travel Executive Order.
Then Col Ralph Peters, FOX News Military Strategist talks about military buildup, what shape it is in right now after the Obama administration.