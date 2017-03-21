Quinnipiac Beats Miami 85-78 for Sweet 16 Berth

By: Tim Reynolds

AP Basketball Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Morgan Manz scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, Aryn McClure added 15 and 12th-seeded Quinnipiac is headed to the Sweet 16, stunning fourth-seeded Miami 85-78 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game Monday night.

Sarah Shewan and Paula Strautmane each scored 11 for Quinnipiac (29-6), which will head to Stockton, California and play top-seeded South Carolina on Saturday. The Bobcats of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference made 15 of 26 from 3-point range, and won their 12th straight game.

Jessica Thomas scored 25 points and Keyona Hayes added 21 for Miami (24-9), which was looking for its first trip to the round of 16 since 1992. The Hurricanes were outscored 45-15 from 3-point range.

Every time Miami made a run, Quinnipiac would answer.

What was as much as a 13-point lead was cut to one late, before Martucci’s 3-pointer with 57.5 seconds left put Quinnipiac up 78-74. Manz knocked the ball away from Miami’s Jessica Thomas on a drive on the ensuing Hurricanes’ possession, and the Bobcats, probably best known in Division I as a hockey school, would soon be celebrating the biggest win in the history of their program.

