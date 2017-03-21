Police: Man Pointed Pellet Gun At Victim After Traffic Crash

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An East Windsor man is under arrest, accused of pointing what turned out to be a pellet gun at a man after he rear ended him Monday night.
Police say Michael Fisher, 48, rear ended a motorist at a red light at Rt. 75 and Schoephoester Rd. around 8 p.m., and then fled. Police say the other motorist followed Fisher and blocked him in on Concorde Way. That’s when police say Fisher exited his vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the victim– ordering him out of his way so that he could leave.
Police say officers caught up with Fisher less than an hour later at his apartment, where they located the firearm– a replica of a Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun.
Fisher is due in court Tuesday on first-degree threatening and breach of peace charges. He also faces motor vehicle charges.