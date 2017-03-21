North Haven Fire Victim Identified

March 21, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, Fatal Fire, North Haven

(North Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – North Haven Police have released the name of a woman killed in a weekend house fire in town.

The homeowner and sole occupant was 84-year-old Lucille Brunelli.

Just after 8:30 Saturday night, North Haven officers and fire personnel was called to the home at the corner of Ridge Road and Cooper Road.

There’s no word yet on a cause of the fire or what specifically caused Brunelli’s death.

North Haven police detectives are working with State Police in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia