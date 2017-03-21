North Haven Fire Victim Identified

(North Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – North Haven Police have released the name of a woman killed in a weekend house fire in town.
The homeowner and sole occupant was 84-year-old Lucille Brunelli.
Just after 8:30 Saturday night, North Haven officers and fire personnel was called to the home at the corner of Ridge Road and Cooper Road.
There’s no word yet on a cause of the fire or what specifically caused Brunelli’s death.
North Haven police detectives are working with State Police in the investigation.