Juvenile Charged In Stabbing In Middletown

March 21, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Middletown, stabbing

(Middletown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Middletown have arrested a juvenile in connection with a stabbing over the weekend that left the victim in critical condition.

It was around 6:30 Sunday evening that officers were called to a fight in the 100 block of Pearl Street.

When they arrived on scene, a male was found suffering from a stab wound to the chest.  He was rushed to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, faces several charges.

They include attempt to commit murder, assault, attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and breach of peace.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information should give Middletown Police a call at (860) 638-4000.

