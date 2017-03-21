Fraternity Chapter Closes At UConn After Student Death

March 21, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Delta Gamma fraternity, Jeffny Pally

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A national women’s fraternity has closed its University of Connecticut chapter following the death of one its members who was run over by a campus fire department vehicle in October.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2nO7FCR ) reports that the Ohio-based Delta Gamma Fraternity announced Monday that it closed the Epsilon Pi chapter at UConn for repeated violations over several years, but also mentioned the death in its decision.

“The tragic death of a new member … caused council to reflect on the member experience at Epsilon Pi,” the fraternity said.

Authorities say 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party.

A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker
Check Your Bracket

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia