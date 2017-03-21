Final Defendant Convicted In Violent New Haven-area Street Gang

March 21, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: crack cocaine, New Haven, Red Side Guerilla Brims

(CBS Connecticut) — With a guilty plea entered today by the final defendant, federal authorities have convicted all 21 people arrested in a crackdown on a violent New Haven-area street gang.

In Bridgeport Federal Court, Robert Short pleaded guilty to shooting a rival gang leader in the back of the head in a 2011 attack.

The Red Side Guerilla Brims were accused of involvement in at least seven murders.

US Attorney for Connecticut Dierdre Daly says the gang spread terror through New Haven neighborhoods in 2011 and 2012.

“What was most disturbing about this gang is that they were responsible for a significant amount of violence,” Daly said. “We know of seven homicides, four other attempted homicides, and four armed robberies.”

Defendant Jeffrey Benton was convicted of involvement in four gang-related murders.
The gang is an affiliate of the Bloods street gang.

