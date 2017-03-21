Dead Baby Found In Reservoir

(Harwinton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating the discovery of a dead baby found in a bag this morning at Bristol Reservoir #4 today in Harwinton.
The find was made just after 10:30 at Route 72 and route 4 in Harwinton.
The body has been taken to the medical examiners for a post mortem exam.
State Police are treating the case as an untimely death.
The city of Bristol maintains the reservoir.
In addition, the reservoir hasn’t been in use for several days and will remain offline, adding that the public water supply is safe and there is no concern for the safety of the public water supply.