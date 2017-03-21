Dead Baby Found In Reservoir

March 21, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, dead baby

(Harwinton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating the discovery of a dead baby found in a bag this morning at Bristol Reservoir #4 today in Harwinton.

The find was made just after 10:30 at Route 72 and route 4 in Harwinton.

The body has been taken to the medical examiners for a post mortem exam.

State Police are treating the case as an untimely death.

The city of Bristol maintains the reservoir.

In addition, the reservoir hasn’t been in use for several days and will remain offline, adding that the public water supply is safe and there is no concern for the safety of the public water supply.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

The Latest UConn News
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia