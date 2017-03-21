AT HOME IN CONNECTICUT: Children With Incarcerated Parents

At Home In Connecticut airs Sunday mornings at 6:50am.
This week on At Home In Connecticut, Bill Pearse talks with Aileen Yeager, the program Manager of Children with Incarcerated Parents Initiative. The initiative has just launched an interactive website designed for children and families experiencing the incarceration of a loved one. The initiative has released a study that dispels the common myths and investigates issues surrounding parental incarceration that are frequently not considered. “Parental incarceration and the subsequent separation,” Aileen says, “can cause anxiety and toxic stress, symptoms that can lead to lifelong mental and physical health problems.”