AT HOME IN CONNECTICUT: Children With Incarcerated Parents

March 21, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: children with incarcerated parents, Connecticut, Incarceration

 

At Home In Connecticut airs Sunday mornings at 6:50am.

This week on At Home In Connecticut, Bill Pearse talks with Aileen Yeager, the program Manager of  Children with Incarcerated Parents Initiative.  The initiative has just launched an interactive website designed for children and families experiencing the incarceration of a loved one. The initiative has released a study that dispels the common myths and investigates issues surrounding parental incarceration that are frequently not considered. “Parental incarceration and the subsequent separation,” Aileen says, “can cause anxiety and toxic stress, symptoms that can lead to lifelong mental and physical health problems.”

 

 

