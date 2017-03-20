This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 20, 2017

March 20, 2017 8:53 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, takes a look at 2017 economic growing pains.

7:20- David Alistair Yalof, Professor and Department Head at University of Connecticut Department of Political Science joins Ray on the air.

7:50- Sen. Toni Boucher,Co-Chair on the Transportation Committee, will discuss the latest on toll booths in Connecticut.

8:20- Lou Burch from the Citizens Campaign for the Environment talks the Bottle Bill.

8:50- First Selectman of Griswold Kevin Skulczyck joins Ray for the latest installment of Mayor Monday, sponsored by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

