This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 20, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, takes a look at 2017 economic growing pains.
7:20- David Alistair Yalof, Professor and Department Head at University of Connecticut Department of Political Science joins Ray on the air.
7:50- Sen. Toni Boucher,Co-Chair on the Transportation Committee, will discuss the latest on toll booths in Connecticut.
8:20- Lou Burch from the Citizens Campaign for the Environment talks the Bottle Bill.
8:50- First Selectman of Griswold Kevin Skulczyck joins Ray for the latest installment of Mayor Monday, sponsored by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.
