Suzio Blasts Malloy’s Inmate Early-Release Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The legislature’s Judiciary Committee is considering proposals that would curb Connecticut’s early-release program for prisoners.
Meriden Senator Len Suzio called the Risk Reduction Earned Credit program a failed policy that has created a “revolving door” for violent felons. Suzio wants to make anyone convicted of a violent or sexual offense ineligible to earn early-release credits.
Governor Dannel Malloy defended the program Monday, arguing that it has helped to reduce Connecticut’s crime rate and rehabilitate inmates, so that they don’t re-offend. “People are doing more time in Connecticut since I became governor than they have at any point in modern history,” said Malloy.