Man Accused In Gun Threat

March 20, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Firearm, threat, Westport

(Westport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Westport police are charging a local business owner after they say he threatened another person this mornining over snow removal.

Officers say it was around 9:30 when they were alerted to a disturbance in a Main Street parking lot.

The suspect, 41-year-old Sonny Alanz, allegedly pushed the other man to the ground and jumped on top of him.

During the spat, police say Alanz pointed to his waist and threatened to kill the victim.

The alleged victim pointed Alanz out to police who responded after he came out of his business, “Wine Bar”.

Officers say they found a magazine with a half dozen bullets.

After telling police there wasn’t a gun inside, officers ended up finding the weapon.

Alanz is charged with threatening and assault and is now free on $5,000 bond.

