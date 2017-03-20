Best Ravioli In Connecticut

By Gillian Burdett
There is no shortage of Italian restaurants in Connecticut, and if you have a craving for stuffed pasta pockets, you will have no problem finding ravioli in most cities and towns across the state. Some offer a light ravioli — as light as pasta can be — filled with fresh cheeses and truffles: others offer pasta stuffed with seafood or meat covered with rich sauces. Our list includes high-end restaurants as well as casual cafes. One of these is sure to satisfy your need for ravioli.
Bricco
78 Lasalle Road
West Hartford, CT
(860) 233-0220
www.billygrant.com/bricco
Every year, Bricco makes “Best Of” lists for Italian restaurants in Connecticut. The fresh ravioli may be partially responsible for this. Diners swoon over the tender pasta pockets, and this menu item often sells out. The street side café offers al fresco dining during the warmer months, giving it a European feel.
Goodfellas
702 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203)785-8722
www.goodfellasrestaurant.com
Goodfellas is more than great Italian food; it is a whole dining experience with an old-school gangster theme. The traditional Italian menu includes a house made ravioli of the day. The menu is varied and dinner comes with complimentary bruschetta making it a favorite of wise guys in the New Haven area.
Rustica Ristorante
189 Middlesex Ave.
Chester, CT 06412
(860)526-9021
www.rusticact.com
You would have to travel to Italy to find better fresh made pasta. The Ravioli d’formaggio is simple made with fresh ricotta and parmesan all lightly seasoned. Choose a marinara sauce or, if you want something heartier, a Bolognese. Call ahead for nightly specials; there may be other ravioli options on the menu.
Bread & Water
51 Warwick St.
Middletown, CT 06457
(860)852-5944
www.breadandwater51.com
Selected as a 2017 Best New Restaurant by Connecticut Magazine, Bread & Water offers a unique dining experience. Diners are seated in one of three dining areas inside a renovated 19th Century jailhouse. Expect beautifully prepared food and friendly, professional service. Their lobster ravioli is made with fresh lobster and served with a lemon crème fraîche. The restaurant is small, and the hours are limited — only open to the public Thursday through Saturday, 5 – 10 p.m.
Red 36
2 Washington St.
Mystic, CT
(860)536-3604
www.red36ct.com
A seafood restaurant may not be your first thought when that craving for ravioli hits, but Red 36 serves a sweet potato ravioli that’s worth a drive to the shore. Candied pecans, butter sage sauce and a rum raisin drizzle give the humble sweet potato royal treatment. The casual, nautical-themed atmosphere (the restaurant is in a marina) makes this a fun, summertime eatery. Winter at Red 36 has its charms as well with indoor, fireside dining.
