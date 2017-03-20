Best Ravioli In Connecticut

By Gillian Burdett There is no shortage of Italian restaurants in Connecticut, and if you have a craving for stuffed pasta pockets, you will have no problem finding ravioli in most cities and towns across the state. Some offer a light ravioli — as light as pasta can be — filled with fresh cheeses and truffles: others offer pasta stuffed with seafood or meat covered with rich sauces. Our list includes high-end restaurants as well as casual cafes. One of these is sure to satisfy your need for ravioli.

Bricco

78 Lasalle Road

West Hartford, CT

(860) 233-0220

www.billygrant.com/bricco Every year, Bricco makes “Best Of” lists for Italian restaurants in Connecticut. The fresh ravioli may be partially responsible for this. Diners swoon over the tender pasta pockets, and this menu item often sells out. The street side café offers al fresco dining during the warmer months, giving it a European feel.

Goodfellas

702 State St.

New Haven, CT 06511

(203)785-8722

www.goodfellasrestaurant.com Goodfellas is more than great Italian food; it is a whole dining experience with an old-school gangster theme. The traditional Italian menu includes a house made ravioli of the day. The menu is varied and dinner comes with complimentary bruschetta making it a favorite of wise guys in the New Haven area.

Rustica Ristorante

189 Middlesex Ave.

Chester, CT 06412

(860)526-9021

www.rusticact.com You would have to travel to Italy to find better fresh made pasta. The Ravioli d’formaggio is simple made with fresh ricotta and parmesan all lightly seasoned. Choose a marinara sauce or, if you want something heartier, a Bolognese. Call ahead for nightly specials; there may be other ravioli options on the menu. Related: Top Crème Brulee In Connecticut

Bread & Water

51 Warwick St.

Middletown, CT 06457

(860)852-5944

www.breadandwater51.com Selected as a 2017 Best New Restaurant by Connecticut Magazine, Bread & Water offers a unique dining experience. Diners are seated in one of three dining areas inside a renovated 19th Century jailhouse. Expect beautifully prepared food and friendly, professional service. Their lobster ravioli is made with fresh lobster and served with a lemon crème fraîche. The restaurant is small, and the hours are limited — only open to the public Thursday through Saturday, 5 – 10 p.m.