Authorities Investigating Suspicious Fire In Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire in Bristol.
Officers responded to the fire on Terryville Road around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported. Police and fire officials have determined the blaze to be suspicious.
The Hartford Courant reports that the address police responded to is an auto parts business.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)