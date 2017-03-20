Authorities Investigating Suspicious Fire In Bristol

March 20, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Birstol, fire

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire in Bristol.

Officers responded to the fire on Terryville Road around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported. Police and fire officials have determined the blaze to be suspicious.

The Hartford Courant reports that the address police responded to is an auto parts business.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia