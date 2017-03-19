1 Dead in 3 Vehicle Crash

March 19, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: connecticut state police, North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (CBS Connecticut) – One person is dead after a fiery three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in North Haven.

It happened at Exit 11 around 2:40 a.m. and had the northbound side of the highway closed until 7 a.m. One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames.

The victim identified as Benjamin Morant, 34, of New Haven. He was the lone occupant in his vehicle.

Eight others from the two other vehicles were all taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with minor or non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details on how the crash occurred at this time.

