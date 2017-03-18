2 Nineteen Year Old Males Shot In Bridgeport

March 18, 2017 10:40 PM

Bridgeport, Ct (CBS Connecticut) – Saturday afternoon at 1:55 pm, a shooting incident occurred in

the rear of 201 Bretton Street. This is an apartment style complex, consisting of several buildings. Two

male victims, 19, were shot at this location near the rear entrance. Victim # 1 sustained a gunshot wound

to his head, and was transported by medics to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he remains in critical

condition. Victim # 2 sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was also transported to St. Vincent’s

Medical Center. He is expected to survive. The crime scene was processed by detective from the

Identification Unit, and detectives are working to identify the person responsible for this shooting. Any

person with information about this crime is asked to call police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

