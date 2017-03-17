This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Romina Boccia, Deputy Director, Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies and Grover M. Hermann Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation joins Ray to discuss President Trump’s budget.
7:50- Emily Bjornberg, Director of Financial Literacy for the Treasurer’s Office talks the Dream Big! Competition.
8:20- Jonathan A. Harris, the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Commissioner, shares a statement regarding the Public Safety and Security Committee’s passage of HB 7137, An Act Concerning Charitable BINGO Games, Bazaars, and Raffles.
8:50- James Bergen, partner at Shipman and Goodwin says state lawmakers are looking to make CT hate crime laws among toughest in the U.S.
