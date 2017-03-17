This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 17, 2017

March 17, 2017 10:08 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Romina Boccia, Deputy Director, Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies and Grover M. Hermann Research Fellow at The Heritage Foundation joins Ray to discuss President Trump’s budget.

7:50- Emily Bjornberg, Director of Financial Literacy for the Treasurer’s Office talks the Dream Big! Competition.

8:20- Jonathan A. Harris, the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Commissioner, shares a statement regarding the Public Safety and Security Committee’s passage of HB 7137, An Act Concerning Charitable BINGO Games, Bazaars, and Raffles.

8:50- James Bergen, partner at Shipman and Goodwin says state lawmakers are looking to make CT hate crime laws among toughest in the U.S.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Check Your Bracket

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia