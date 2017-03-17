Suspect Sought In Car Theft

(EAST HAMPTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut ) – East Hampton Police are looking for a suspect who displayed a firearm and stole a vehicle from the drive way of a home on Haddam Neck Road shortly before 4 o’clock Friday afternoon.

A woman told police her car was parked and running at the end of her driveway. As she walked toward the house , she says, she saw the suspect run toward the car. She and a friend tried to get him out of the vehicle. That is when she said , he displayed the weapon.

The woman and her friend suffered minor injuries during a struggle with the car thief.

The car was later found abandoned on Basket Shop Road in Haddam Neck.

Police say the suspect is white with a thin build. He was wearing jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the East Hampton Police Department.