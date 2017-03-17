Suspect Sought In Car Theft

March 17, 2017 6:56 PM
(EAST HAMPTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut )  –  East Hampton Police  are looking for a suspect who displayed a firearm and stole a vehicle from the drive way of a home on Haddam Neck Road   shortly before 4 o’clock Friday afternoon.

A woman told police her car was parked and running at the end of her driveway. As she walked toward the house , she says, she saw the suspect run toward the car. She and a friend  tried to get him out of the vehicle. That is when she said , he displayed the  weapon.

The woman and her friend suffered minor injuries  during a struggle with the  car thief.

The car was later    found abandoned on  Basket Shop Road in Haddam  Neck.

Police  say the suspect is white with a  thin build. He was wearing  jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to  contact the East Hampton Police Department.

