Police: Woman Drives Into Snowbank; Leads Them On Chase

(Southbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a woman is facing charges after she led them on a chase after apparently driving her car in to a snowbank in Southbury Thursday night.

A little after 9 o’clock, they say a car driven by 42-year-old Yavonda Bradley of Danbury wound up in the snowbank on Southford Road.

Troopers say after her car was freed, Bradley took off at a high rate of speed on Route 67, engaging officers in a pursuit.

Police broke off the pursuit because there was a child present.

Meantime, they say Bradley’s vehicle entered Interstate 84 the wrong way near exit 15, after which she corrected herself.

While officers followed her, Bradley, they say, again accelerated, hitting a Southbury officer’s cruiser before hitting a tractor trailer from behind.

Police say Bradley and the child were taken to Danbury Hosopital for evaluation and charges are pending.